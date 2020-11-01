e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa casinos to reopen from today: Know Covid-19 guidelines here

Goa casinos to reopen from today: Know Covid-19 guidelines here

There are six offshore casinos in Goa, boats anchored in the Mandovi river that flows by the capital city. Other casinos are located inside five star hotels. It’s a 19-year-old industry of the state.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 06:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As part of the unlocking process, the state government has allowed various commercial and tourism activities to resume in the state to get the economy back on track.
As part of the unlocking process, the state government has allowed various commercial and tourism activities to resume in the state to get the economy back on track.(File Photo)
         

Casinos in Goa will reopen from Sunday with 50% capacity, after they were shut since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Announcing the decision, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the decision was taken with a view to “promote tourism activity in the state.”

“From November 1, we have given the casinos permissions to start. They will have to follow all the SOPs as will be issued to them by the Home Department and with 50% capacity they can start. We need to promote tourism activity,” Sawant said.

There are six offshore casinos in Goa, boats anchored in the Mandovi river that flows by the capital city. Other casinos are located inside five star hotels. It’s a 19-year-old industry of the state.

As part of the unlocking process, the state government has allowed various commercial and tourism activities to resume in the state to get the economy back on track.

Know all the Covid-19 guidelines here:

1. The casinos will have to follow all the SOPs as issued to them by the Home Department

2. . The casinos will have to operate with 50 percent capacity.

3. The casino operators will have to pay the license fees before resuming operations

tags
top news
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Delhi plans infra for up to 12,000 Covid-19 cases in a day
Delhi plans infra for up to 12,000 Covid-19 cases in a day
Delhi records traffic surge from pre-lockdown levels
Delhi records traffic surge from pre-lockdown levels
‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
CPI(M) open to Bengal alliance with Congress
CPI(M) open to Bengal alliance with Congress
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In