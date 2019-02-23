Goa CM Manohar Parrikar hospitalised, to be kept under observation for 48 hrs

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College Hospital late on Saturday night for an ‘upper GI endoscopy’, the chief minister’s office has said.

The chief minister who is battling pancreatic cancer is reported to be stable but will be kept under observation for 48-hours.

The chief minister’s health took a turn for the worse on Friday which necessitated a visit of a team of doctors to his private residence in the state capital Panaji.

Parrikar however held brief meetings with government and party functionaries with minister Vijai Sardesai who called on him earlier today saying his health is not as bad as was thought.

“I am not a doctor but I have discussed all these things with him and I don’t think it is as bad as it is made out to be,” Sardesai who emerged from a half an hour meeting with the chief minister earlier in the day said.

Parrikar was diagnosed with the ailment in February last year and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and New York over the year and has kept his public engagements to a minimum.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 22:52 IST