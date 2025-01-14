Goa CM Pramod Sawant cites Sushant Singh Rajput example in discussion on mental well-being

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant triggered a row after he said mental health problems are linked to suicide, citing an example of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, India Today reported. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader stressed the value of maintaining physical and mental fitness while speaking at the Young Leaders Conclave in Dona Paula, North Goa.

“Just as physical health is important, mental health is equally essential. If mental fitness is neglected, some people might take extreme steps like Sushant Singh Rajput," India Today quoted Pramod Sawant as saying.

He urged people, especially students, to dedicate 30 minutes a day to activities that promote mental and physical health. He stated, “I appeal to everyone to dedicate at least half an hour daily for mental and physical well-being."

Chief minister urges to take care of mental health

The CM stressed the need to incorporate this practice into daily life to manage stress effectively and avoid pushing oneself to the point. He said, “Time overpowers you, like it did with Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide due to mental health struggles.”

Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, sparked controversy and speculation, leading to investigations by various agencies, including the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The CBI entered the scene after an FIR was filed in Patna, later transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court.

Mental health problems in India

As cited by the National Library of Medicine, India faces a heavy burden of mental health needs, which must be taken seriously. Mental illnesses are common in all age groups, civilizations, and countries, with far-reaching consequences. These illnesses cause personal anguish, functional disability, and widespread losses, affecting entire groups throughout society. Mental health disorders are on the rise in India and have become a major public health concern.

Anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, substance use disorders, and neurodevelopmental disorders are among the mental health issues that are thought to affect approximately 15% of the Indian population.

Also Read- 1 in 10 dads struggles with postpartum depression: Signs to watch out for, tips to address PPD in men