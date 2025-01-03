Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa CM Pramod Sawant slams ‘influencers’ for spreading wrong message: 'Hotels are full'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 03, 2025 09:03 AM IST

Goa CM Pramod Sawant was responding to claims by certain social media influencers that the coastal state was “empty” this holiday season.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has asserted that “hotels are full,” amid claims by certain social media “influencers” that the coastal state, which sees a massive influx of tourists during Christmas and New Year, was “empty” this holiday season.

File Photo: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (X/DrPramodPSawant)
File Photo: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (X/DrPramodPSawant)

A “wrong message” was being spread about Goa, Pramod Sawant claimed.

Also Read | Goa: Killing the golden goose

“All the hotels here are full. Some influencers keep saying that tourists are not coming to Goa and are going to other places. They are doing the wrong thing by giving a wrong message about Goa to the people,” he told news agency ANI.

The BJP leader invited the “influencers” to visit the state's coastal sites.

Sawant said, “I also want to tell them to come and see the coastal sites themselves. Every road is full of vehicles, every beach is full. So many international tourists have come here. There is so much crowd on the road and people are being welcomed warmly.”

December, he noted, remains a “very important month” for the beach state.

Also Read | ‘Safe and enjoyable’: Goa police step up vigil ahead of New Year festivities

“I welcome people from across the country. December is a very important month for Goa. As always, different festivals, from international festivals to Christmas and 31st December are celebrated with great fanfare. November, December and January will be filled with tourists,” Sawant remarked.

Goa minister slams “influencers”

Meanwhile, Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday accused “paid influencers” of “defaming” the state.

“…to say that tourists numbers' have fallen and there are no tourists, and they have gone to Thailand or somewhere else, then I think it is a total different way of marketing a different destination,” Khaunte said at a press conference, adding that the government would “expose” the influencers.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On