‘Safe and enjoyable’: Goa police step up vigil ahead of New Year festivities

The Goa Police have stepped up arrangements ahead of the New Year’s Eve festivities “to ensure every tourist leaves the state with fond memories and free from the nuisance of illegal activities,” said a senior officer, adding that 25 touts and illegal agents who advertise dubious services and venues were arrested in the state during a special drive by police on Monday. Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to Goa for New Year’s Eve festivities. (PTI)

Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to the state for New Year’s Eve festivities that include performances by Bollywood singers and stars including Urvashi Rautela, Manaara Chopra and others. Old Goa hosted a Shillong Chamber choir performance ahead of the New Year, and it will host a special light and sound projection at the same venue in the days leading up to the New Year. The festivities are, however, marred by huge traffic jams, drunken revelry and fights.

“The Calangute Police Station with the assistance of the Tourist Police Unit have undertaken a drive to curb the menace of touts and illegal agents. We’re committed to maintaining law and order, making Calangute a safe and enjoyable destination for the tourists visiting Goa,” North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Akshat Kaushal said.

Over the past four days, the police have seized narcotics worth ₹14 lakh in four separate incidents. On Sunday, they arrested a man identified as Majoj Kukar who impersonated an IAS officer from Odisha and began threatening shack owners from Goa to shut down their operations accusing them of violatingn rules.

“The said Manoj Kumar on 26.12.2024 at around 01.20hrs visited Calangute and showed his ID Card of being IAS Officer and asked the staff to accompany him so that he can do inspection in Calangute area. Staff accompanied him, believing him to be an IAS officer and they went to Baga beach where he visited two shacks and threatened them to stop the shack business. Further he visited prominent clubs in Baga Tito’s Lane and asked them to close the clubs saying that otherwise he would put them in trouble,” said an officer.

On Sunday, two tourists died -- one in a water sports accident and another one after falling unconscious while partying at an Electronic Dance Music Festival.

The state’s hotel industry has claimed that they have missed out on bulk last-minute bookings during this season.

“The season has been a bit of a dampener as compared to other years. It’s not exactly low occupancy, but those who have been hoping to get a higher rate have been left disappointed,” Travel and Tourism Association of Goa president Jack Sukhija said.

“Air fares, however, continue to remain high. There could be several factors including the fact that there is a lot more accommodation available including villas, etc,” he added.