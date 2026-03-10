Panaji, The Goa government will draft a human-animal wildlife conflict management policy after studying the models adopted by states like Kerala and Karnataka, Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. Goa govt to frame policy to tackle human-wildlife conflict: Minister

He was responding to a question raised by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao in the assembly during the ongoing budget session.

The minister said he knows the seriousness of the issue as wild animals, such as panthers, bison, monkeys and leopards, were entering the human habitats.

"I know this is a serious issue. It is important for us to create the right ecosystem within forest areas so that wildlife remains within their natural habitat," he stressed.

Rane said his department will formulate a dedicated policy to address rising incidents of wild animals straying into human habitations.

The matter will be discussed with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to finalise a structural framework, he told the House.

When Alemao pointed out that states like Karnataka and Kerala have formed similar policies, Rane said the Goa government will study them to learn from their best practices.

The forest department will formally write to the authorities concerned in both states to obtain their policy documents and study their approach, he stated.

The government intends to present a framework for the policy before the end of the ongoing assembly session, he added.

The minister also informed the House that a provision of ₹3.30 crore has been made to address human-animal conflict in Goa.

The forest department will conduct mapping of hotspots affected by monkey menace and compile detailed data to help formulate targeted mitigation measures, he added.

