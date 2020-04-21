Goa has no local cases, outsiders are a concern: CM

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:17 IST

While neighbouring Maharashtra struggles with the burden of a growing number of coronavirus disease cases, Goa is celebrating its status as a state with zero Covid-19 patients. In this interview on Skype with Sunetra Choudhury, chief minister Pramod Sawant talks about the Goa model of combating the virus.Edited excerpts:

Goa has declared itself a Covid-19 free zone. Are you at all wary that it may be too early to have declared this?

Thanks to our Covid hospital team that worked hard to bring down our infections from seven to zero. We did their entire treatment, went house-to-house and surveyed, shortlisted the maximum people and we have tested them. So we can say that unless someone comes from outside the state, that’s the only possibility. else there is no positive case in the state

Remarkable at a time when states next to you like Maharashtra is really struggling. Isn’t the challenge also that you have quite a few entry points?

That’s our only worry- that Maharashtra and Karnataka are nearby. In both the states, the cases are rising. Till the 3rd of May, there is a total lockdown. We have sealed our entry points, we aren’t allowing anyone into the state.

One of the criticisms about your system is that you have not tested enough.Till now, only 826 tests have been done. I know your capacity to test is 80 per day. Are you planning to ramp it up?

It is true and I am telling you that we have tested all contacts of those who have been impacted. We are starting with rapid testing at more centres. Approximately 150-200 tests per day we are trying to do.

One of the things that is of concern is that you have 8,000 stranded seafarers who are waiting to come back to Goa. What’s your plan to deal with them?

That’s true and we are in touch with MHA {ministry of home affairs}, MEA {ministry of external affairs} and ministry of shipping. We have already appointed a nodal officer to coordinate with the seafarers. As soon as the ministry issues guidelines, we are ready to quarantine them in the state. Our state has decided and fixed quarantine facilities. Hotels, hostels have been fixed for this.

For those who say Goa is their favourite holiday destination, can you describe the situation there now?

We may be a Covid-free state but only those activities that are permitted by Centre, only that are we allowing. We are strictly following that and not allowing anyone in. Even labourers and workers from other states aren’t being allowed in

Everyone’s talked about the impact on the economy. How do you see your state in the post-Covid world?

We are only focussed on managing Covid right now. We have established an economic revival committee and are expecting thepreliminary report soon. Whatever measures we need to take afterwards, we are ready for it.

Did the Bhilwara, Rajasthan, model of containment help Goa?

We have our own model. After the 22nd {of March}, when PM announced junta curfew, we extended it by two days. We have our model which we worked on--the Goa model.