The Goa government on Thursday authorised the two district magistrates in the state to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) for a period of three months, citing “prevailing circumstances” in the tourist state. The decision comes in the backdrop of a spate of incidents of assaults and clashes between members of different gangs suspected to be involved in organised crime. Goa invokes NSA over ‘threat to public order’

The order, issued by undersecretary (home) Manthan Manoj Naik, enables the collectors of both North Goa and South Goa districts — the state has only two districts — to detain people under NSA over suspicion of posing a risk to “the security of the state” and public order. The Act allows detention of individuals without formal charges or trial for up to 12 months.

“The Government of Goa, having regard to the circumstances prevailing in North Goa and South Goa Districts is satisfied that it is necessary to do so, hereby directs that during a period of three months from the date of commencement of this order, the district magistrates of North Goa and South Goa may also exercise powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 3, of the said Act within the local limits of their jurisdiction,” the order said.

The decision comes after the Goa police urged the government for the same, saying the provision of preventive arrest under BNSS was proving to be “insufficient”.

“Since 1st Aug 2025 till date, many offenders have been taken into custody under preventive arrest sections and produced in front of sub-divisional magistrate, but these measures are proving insufficient…In these prevailing circumstances, it is felt necessary that the district magistrate be authorized to exercise powers under Section 3(2) of the NSA for a specified period, in order to prevent activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order,” the director general of police (DGP) had said in a letter to the home department in September.

Earlier, following an assault on activist Rama Kankonkar on September 18, Opposition leaders at a protest had demanded the invocation of the NSA against the offenders. Eight people have been arrested so far, seven of whom are repeat offenders believed to be members of a gang involved in criminal activities.

In August, 25 people were arrested after a gang fired shots at members of a rival gang. More recently, on October 26, seven people were arrested after two groups clashed outside the Panaji police station and attacked each other with knuckle dusters and other weapons over a minor issue, police said.