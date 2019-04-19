Goa man arrested for questioning BJP minister over lack of job

A man has been arrested in Goa for his ‘unruly’ actions after he questioned state minister Vishwajit Rane over the lack of a job during an election campaign.

Darshan Gaonkar rose up during the public meeting in North Goa from the audience on Thursday and interrupted the Rane, a BJP leader from Valpoi, to question him about not being given a job despite being promised one.

“I only asked him why I was overlooked for a job despite being promised one for years now. I was only asking a question at the meeting and I was arrested after the meeting ended,” Gaonkar said while speaking to reporters on Friday.

Gaonkar was arrested by Valpoi Police on Thursday night under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ) before being released on a bond.

While Rane chose not to comment on the incident, the opposition Congress lost no opportunity to accuse the ruling party of misusing its powers ‘out of frustration.’

“This can only happen when the ruling government is misusing the police. The Congress condemns this action,” Congress spokesperson Trajano D’Mello said.

According to the BJP workers who organised the meeting, Gaonkar “was unruly and was instigated by the opposition to embarrass everyone and cause chaos”. But they denied that they reported the matter to the police, saying one of the minister’s supporters could have informed authorities.

Police said they registered a complaint based on a phone call they received from an aide of the minister.

The meeting was held to campaign for the reelection of sitting member of Parliament from North Goa and Union minister of state for AYUSH with independent charge Shripad Naik, who is seeking reelection for a fifth consecutive term from the seat.

Voting will be held on April 23 with parties hurrying through the last few days of campaigning which comes to a close on April 21.

The results are scheduled to be accounted on May 23.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 14:56 IST