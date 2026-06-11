Goa medical intern found dead at Dona Paula beach, suicide suspected

A 23-year-old intern at Goa Medical College was found dead at Dona Paula beach in Panaji on Wednesday evening, with preliminary investigations suggesting it to be a case of suicide, police said. The police are investigating the case and circumstances surrounding her death. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma representational)

The intern doctor, who hailed from Kerala, was found by locals at Hawaii Beach, who informed the police.

“The postmortem examination was conducted on Thursday after the arrival of her family from Kerala. The doctors have reserved the cause of death pending analysis of the viscera,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

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The officer said the autopsy found a needle injury on her left arm. He added that police suspect the student died by suicide, as empty vials of an anaesthetic and a muscle relaxant were found beside her body.

Officials at Goa Medical College said they would extend all possible help to the family.

“Last night one of our interns, who hails from Kerala, her body was found at Dona Paula by the police and brought to Goa Medical College. She was almost about to complete her internship in the next two days and this unfortunate incident happened,” medical superintendent of Goa Medical College Rajesh Patil said.

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“The police are investigating the case and circumstances surrounding her death. She didn’t have any major issues. In the medical college we have a system of mentors and mentees, each student is given a teacher as a guide, especially students from outside Goa. Twice a week there’s counselling and if there are any signs of distress then their parents are called,” he added.

The intern was scheduled to travel back home, where her parents, both doctors, live. “The body was handed over to the family after the completion of formalities,” an officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290