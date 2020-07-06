Goa MLA at ‘lockdown party’ hours after CM’s ‘don’t visit’ appeal to people

india

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:48 IST

A BJP MLA finds himself in a bit of a pickle after attending a “lockdown party”, on the very day chief minister Pramod Sawant asked people in the state to double down on social distancing and avoid celebrations.

Pointed out that his own MLA was seen at a party, CM Sawant said: “I will enquire into it.”

The offending video, circulated widely in Goa, shows a group of young men, including a BJP councillor Francisco Carvalho, enjoying a party and dancing. One person in the clip is heard saying “Special guest in the house… for the special party… lockdown party” as BJP MLA Glenn Souza Ticlo enters.

The MLA, speaking on phone, can be seen shaking hands and waving to people. A mask is also seen around his face.

Defending himself, MLA Ticlo said he only visited the location “for a few minutes” because he was called there by a close aide.

“People are making a big issue out of this. I was there only for a few minutes because my man called me there. I respect social distancing norms,” Ticlo said.

The party, held in a small hotel along the state’s coastal belt on Sunday, witnessed a gathering of around 35-40 people who were seen enjoying themselves and dancing to Bollywood numbers.

BJP councillor Francisco Carvalho, present at the scene, said that the party was “permitted” and no wrong was done.

On Sunday evening, CM Sawant had reiterated the importance of maintaining social distancing even among friends, neighbours and relatives.

“Even in such times, people are being invited for birthdays, other functions. This has to stop. We are used to visiting people’s homes especially. Do not even visit your neighbours to inquire about their health,” Sawant had said on Sunday.

“We should not hold parties. We should not also not call people home. You never know when asymptomatic persons can spread virus,” Sawant added.