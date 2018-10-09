Woman allegedly run over by Goa BJP legislator’s son in Karnataka

The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator in Goa allegedly ran over an 18-year-old woman in neighbouring Karnataka’s Belgaum district, triggering violence in the area, police said on Tuesday.

Kyle Souza Ticlo, the son of Glenn Ticlo, was arrested by Belgaum Police and booked for culpable homicide and rash and negligent driving. He was subsequently released on bail.

The incident took place at 6pm on Monday on the outskirts of Belgaum city when Kyle was returning to Goa in the BMW vehicle registered in the name of his father.

Tehniyat Waheed Bishti was attempting to cross the road when she was knocked down by the luxury car.

Irate residents of the area set fire to the vehicle, which was promptly put out by the police who dispersed the crowd gathered there and took the driver in custody. A short video clip of the incident showed police dispersing the crowd damaging the vehicle.

Officials at the North Belgaum police station told local reporters they have arrested one person for damaging the car belonging to the MLA.

The legislator confirmed the incident and said his son was cooperating with the authorities.

