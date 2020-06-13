e-paper
Goa's Covid-19 tally crosses 500 with 60 new cases

Goa’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500 with 60 new cases

26 of the new cases were from Mangor Hill containment zone in Vasco da Gama town.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 21:33 IST
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa’s Covid-19 tally has soared from 73 on June 1 to 523 on June 13.
The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Goa crossed the 500 mark after 60 new cases were reported over the last 24-hours taking the state’s tally to 523 of whom 454 are active cases, the state health authorities announced on Saturday.

The huge rise in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus has led the state government to designate yet another facility as a Covid Care Centre -- the third in a span of six days. The government-owned Colva Tourist Hostel has now been designated as a Covid Care Centre.

“We have 60 new cases today of which 26 cases are from Mangor Hill, (the state’s first containment zone), five are travellers into the state and the rest are primary contacts of infected persons,” Health Secretary Nila Mohanan, said.

Further complicating matters for the health department, a Covid-19 ‘critical’ patient was ‘dumped’ at the Goa Medical College and Hospital by two persons who later fled from the scene. “We are trying to ascertain who this person is. All we know is that he is from Betim (a village on the northern bank of the Mandovi River, opposite the capital city of Panaji),” Mohanan said.

The man who was admitted with Chronic Obstructionary Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and had suffered a heart attack is in a critical condition and has currently been put on a ventilator at the Covid hospital.

Until the beginning of June, the ESI Hospital in Margao, a town in South Goa was designated as the sole Covid19 Hospital that treated all patients who were registered as positive -- symptomatic and asymptomatic. Earlier, this week, however, the State administration changed gears and set up a 220-bed Covid Care Centre at a Primary Health Centre in Shiroda in South Goa and quickly followed it up with yet another private hostel being designated for asymptomatic coronavirus positive patients.

Symptomatic patients continue to be treated at the ESI Hospital.

On June 1, Goa’s Covid-19 tally stood at 73. In the last 13 days, 450 more cases have been reported. Ninety five per cent of the patients remain asymptomatic while there have been no deaths yet.

