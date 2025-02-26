Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.9 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 26, 2025, is 38.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.9 °C and 41.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:40 PM. Goa weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.57 °C and 41.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.9 °C and 41.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 109.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 38.01 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 39.18 Scattered clouds March 1, 2025 39.63 Few clouds March 2, 2025 37.19 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 39.76 Scattered clouds March 4, 2025 38.79 Overcast clouds March 5, 2025 41.18 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.