Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.6 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on February 27, 2025, is 35.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.6 °C and 40.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:40 PM. Goa weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.19 °C and 39.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 22.6 °C and 40.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 118.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 35.14 Scattered clouds March 1, 2025 39.91 Broken clouds March 2, 2025 39.10 Scattered clouds March 3, 2025 36.61 Broken clouds March 4, 2025 40.06 Scattered clouds March 5, 2025 41.38 Overcast clouds March 6, 2025 39.68 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



