Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.39 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on October 7, 2024, is 31.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.39 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.97 °C and 32.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.39 °C and 33.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 8, 2024
|32.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 9, 2024
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 10, 2024
|32.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 11, 2024
|32.58 °C
|Light rain
|October 12, 2024
|32.71 °C
|Light rain
|October 13, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 14, 2024
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
