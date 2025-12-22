Goa Zilla Panchayat results: BJP takes lead, Congress trails in early trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as a front runner in Goa’s Zilla Panchayat elections as it is leading in 15 seats as per the trends till 2 pm, reported Herald Goa. The counting, which started at 8 am, is still going on amid heavy security across the state. The North Goa and South Goa Zilla Panchayats each have 25 single-member constituencies, taking the total number of ZP seats in the state to 50. (Representational/HT Photo)

Trailing the BJP is the Indian National Congress with four seats, according to early trends. Two local parties, Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party have secured one seat each while the independents have also won two seats so far, the report added.

Also read: Days after Osman Hadi's killing, another Bangladesh student leader shot in head

However, in a disappointing show, the Aam Aadmi Party has not won a single seat so far in what was supposed to be the first major test of the party’s hold in Goa since the 2022 state assembly elections there. During the 2022 state assembly polls in Goa, AAP had won two seats and secured around 6.8% of the vote.

The counting is being held across 14 centers, 6 in North Goa and 8 in South Goa, set up by the State Election Commission, reported The Goan. The elections were held on Saturday and a voter turnout of 70.81 per cent was reported.

Also read: Over 8,000 candidates, under 200 posts: Odisha exam held on airstrip, hard-to-believe videos go viral

A total of 226 candidates are in the fray in Goa’s Zilla Panchayat polls, with 111 in North Goa and 115 in South Goa. Out of them, only nine incumbents have entered the fray, joined by 12 candidates who had contested the 2020 election, the report added.

The North Goa and South Goa Zilla Panchayats each have 25 single-member constituencies, taking the total number of ZP seats in the state to 50. Zilla Panchayat polls are traditionally seen as a barometer of rural political sentiment and an early indicator of how parties are placed ahead of future Assembly contests.