GoAir crew forgets navigation charts, flight to Bangkok makes U-turn after 2 hrs

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:25 IST

A GoAir flight to Bangkok with 146 passengers on board had to return to Delhi soon after taking off as the crew forgot to take navigation chart with them.

The airline had changed the aircraft at the last moment due to some technical issue and the replacement aircraft was not carrying required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok.

Soon after taking off from Delhi, the crew realised that they weren’t carrying the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok. Taking passengers’ safety into consideration, the pilot elected to return to Delhi to ensure required navigation charts were on board before departure.

“Passenger safety is paramount at GoAir. The return of Delhi Bangkok GoAir flight G8-037 to base station Delhi was the result of the crew realising that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok had not been put on to the aircraft before departure. All aircraft are equipped with these charts for navigational purposes at airports,” a spokesperson for GoAir said.

The aircraft that was swapped with the original plane was recently delivered to GoAir and normally dedicated to operating within India on domestic routes.

“It was swapped with the original aircraft to operate the Bangkok flight due to maintenance requirements and during that process, the update of the navigation charts did not happen. Taking safety in to account, the pilot elected to return to Delhi to ensure the required navigation charts were on board,” the spokesperson added.

“GoAir regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. GoAir is committed to provide secure and efficient transportation at all times with attention to essential details,” the spokesperson further added.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 7:15 am but landed back in Delhi around 9:30 am. It took off again around noon and landed safely at Bangkok.

