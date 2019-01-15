GoAir directed to pay Rs 98,000 to man for cancelling ‘without reason’ 25 tickets

The consumer forum last week directed low-cost carrier GoAir to pay more than Rs 98,000 in compensation to a Vile Parle resident for cancelling, “without reason”, a 2015 flight on which he had booked 25 tickets for guests from Ahmedabad to attend his daughter’s wedding in Mumbai.

GoAir, when contacted, did not comment on the issue, saying the verdict was already out in the case.

Jayesh Pandya in May 2014 had spent Rs 50,000 on these tickets to fly in his guests to Mumbai on February 17, 2015. “I had made the wedding pooja arrangements based on the flight timings. In January 2015, I contacted the airlines to submit the passengers’ names. They, then, informed me the flight was cancelled. They offered no reasons,” Pandya told the forum.

Pandya then bought tickets for 24 passengers on another airline for Rs 88,816.

In February 2015, he wrote to GoAir twice, seeking reimbursement for his expenses.

In response, they gave him a Rs 3,000-worth credit voucher and informed him the refund was being processed. However, he did not hear from GoAir.

Pandya then filed a RTI query with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation about GoAir’s change in schedule on February 17, 2015. He found there were no changes in timings. Pandya approached the forum in November 2016.

GoAir told the forum that flight timings had been changed on September 6, 2014, as per DGCA’s winter schedule. However, the forum noted the RTI response from DGCA was contrary to GoAir’s claim and held that the airline made a false submission. The airline also claimed it contacted Pandya through email about the cancellation, but the forum noted they did not produce any proof. GoAir, however, submitted copies of emails from March 2015 reflecting refund discussion.

The forum directed the airline to refund Pandya Rs 50,000 for the tickets, and Rs 38,816 for the excess amount Pandya paid for Vistara airlines and Rs 10,000 as additional compensation.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:30 IST