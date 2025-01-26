New Delhi, Women dancing with earthen lamps showcasing the Diwaja festival and intricate patterns of the Kaavi art dominated the Republic-Day tableau of Goa, where tourism and culture blend into a seamless symphony. Goa's R-Day tableau celebrates Kaavi art, Diwija festival

Known as the "Pearl of the Orient", Goa is a haven of natural beauty, culture and heritage, famous for its beaches, lush landscapes, old-world charm and vibrant arts.

Making an appearance after two years, the tableau was designed by a team led by artists Sushant Khedekar and Purnanand Paidarkar. Kaavi artist Sagar Naik Mule brought the state's reddish-brown laterite soil to add a Goan touch to the display.

The tableau, which rolled down Kartavya Path on Sunday, showcased the Diwaja ceremonial procession, symbolising Goa's cultural identity.

Women carry the "Diwaj", an earthen lamp representing purity and ancestral ties, during the five-day ritual of fasting in a ceremonial procession, before offering the lit lamp to the deity.

The tableau also showcased the 1864 lighthouse, among Asia's oldest, which stands within the 17th-century Fort Aguada, blending colonial history with stunning Arabian Sea views.

Goa is emerging as a dream wedding destination, offering stunning beaches, luxurious resorts and a unique blend of Indian-Portuguese charm.

Couples can choose from picturesque seaside locations, elegant heritage venues or luxurious resorts.

With its pleasant weather, delicious cuisine, vibrant traditions and exciting water sports, Goa promises an unforgettable celebration. Trending yacht weddings and photoshoots combine coastal beauty with luxury, making for a truly memorable experience.

The music for the tableau was composed by Saish Deshpande, and the live dance performance featured a team of artistes led by Dinesh Priolkar.

The choreography was by Nishad while the costumes were designed by Sangeeta and Avani Khedekar.

The Goa tableau, along with those of other participating states, will be displayed at the Red Fort as part of the Bharat Parv celebrations till January 31.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.