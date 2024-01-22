‘God-gifted opportunity for PM Modi to perform rituals today’: Ex-PM Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda who will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya today, said that it is one of the god-gifted opportunities for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to perform the pooja today. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda (ANI)

Expressing his joy, the Janata Dal (Secular) chief thanked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for inviting him to the Pran Pratishtha programme today.

"Today is the precious day of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am grateful to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who has invited me and my wife to attend this sacred programme. It is a historical event today. We have a firm belief in Lord Ram, whom we call 'Purushottam'. I want to also thank our Prime Minister Modi, who is going to perform the sacred Pooja of Ram Lalla. PM Modi is a precious man. It is one of the god-gifted opportunities for PM Modi and it will not come for all. He has got the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva," he told ANI.

"I am supremely happy that PM Modi is going to do Pooja today," he added.

Responding to the INDIA bloc leaders not participating in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Deve Gowda said that the stand they (Opposition) have taken, I don't think it is going to be a proper decision.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Lord Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) shared pictures overflowing with devotional anticipation and optimism about the special puja.

The VHP shared pictures of special puja rituals performed at the Ayodhya Ram Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ram Rajya will begin and all the inequalities will be over.

"From today, Ram Rajya will begin with Pran Pratishtha. All the inequalities will be over. Everyone will behave with love. From Ayodhya, the change will come to the entire country and it will be very beautiful. And everyone will live in harmony. We will live with goodwill. Lord Ram's blessing will fall on everyone," said Acharya Satyendra Das.

"Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..." added the priest.

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22.

The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm.

The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.