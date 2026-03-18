24K gold at ₹1.55 lakh in Delhi, ₹1.57 lakh in Chennai; check MCX prices

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹15,583.4 per gram, up by ₹168. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold increased by ₹153.88 to ₹14,274.394 per gram. Over the past week, 24-carat gold prices have moved up by 3.14%, while over the last month, they have seen a modest rise of 0.67%. (Representative Image)

Over the past week, 24-carat gold prices have moved up by 3.14%, while over the last month, they have seen a modest rise of 0.67%. Silver is currently priced at ₹2,52,707 per kg, reflecting an increase of ₹1,808.

Here’s the latest 24-carat gold and silver prices across key Indian cities.

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What are the gold and silver prices in Delhi, Chennai on March 18? In Delhi, gold is priced at ₹1,55,834 per 10 grams today, compared to ₹1,55,666 yesterday and ₹1,60,550 last week.

Silver in the capital stands at ₹2,52,707 per kg, up from ₹2,50,899 yesterday but lower than ₹2,67,852 a week ago.

In Chennai, gold is trading at ₹1,57,286.96 per 10 grams, higher than ₹1,57,066.99 yesterday but below ₹1,61,994.95 last week.

Silver prices in the city are at ₹2,55,363.77 per kg, rising from ₹2,53,157.09 yesterday and down from ₹2,70,262.67 last week.

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What are gold and silver prices in Mumbai and Kolkata today? Mumbai recorded gold prices at ₹1,55,973.82 per 10 grams, slightly up from ₹1,55,821.67 yesterday and lower than ₹1,60,710.55 last week.

Silver is priced at ₹2,52,959.71 per kg, compared to ₹2,51,149.9 yesterday and ₹2,68,119.85 last week.

In Kolkata, gold is priced at ₹1,57,143.17 per 10 grams, up from ₹1,56,911.33 yesterday but down from ₹1,61,834.4 last week.

Silver stands at ₹2,54,427.26 per kg, higher than ₹2,52,906.19 yesterday and lower than ₹2,69,994.82 last week.

MCX gold and silver prices today On the futures front, MCX gold contracts for June 2026 are trading at ₹1,60,742 per 10 grams, up by ₹0.16, while MCX silver futures for May 2026 are at ₹2,52,300 per kg, down by ₹1.65.

Why fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices? The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies.

Additionally, international factors such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

An ongoing energy supply crunch amid the US-Iran war and elevated crude prices have heightened inflation concerns, dampening expectations of near-term rate cuts by the Fed and other central banks, Bloomberg reported.

Although gold’s rally has slowed in recent weeks, it remains up around 16% this year, supported by geopolitical tensions and concerns over the Fed’s independence. Fears of stagflation marked by slow growth and high inflation may continue to bolster demand for bullion over the longer term as investors seek alternative stores of value.