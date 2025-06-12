Gold rates in India rise after two days of decline. Check citywise rates

Gold prices in India saw a sharp increase on the morning of June 12, Thursday, after two days of continuous decline. The price of 24-carat gold jumped to ₹98,583 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹90,383 for the same quantity. Gold price in international markets also rose amid the tensions in Middle East.(Representational Image)

Citywise gold prices

City 22K (per 10 grams) 24K (per 10 grams) Delhi Rs. 90383 Rs. 98583 Mumbai Rs. 90237 Rs. 98437 Bengaluru Rs. 90225 Rs. 98425 Chennai Rs. 90231 Rs. 98431 Prev Next

The price of 24 carat gold witnessed a significant rise of ₹ 840 per 10 grams across all major metropolitan cities. In Bangalore, the rate stood at ₹ 98,425, while Chennai followed closely at ₹ 98,431. Delhi recorded the highest price at ₹ 98,583 per 10 grams. Kolkata saw a similar increase with the rate touching ₹ 98,435, and Mumbai recorded ₹ 98,437. Pune was slightly higher at ₹ 98,443 per 10 grams.

The price of 22 carat gold also increased substantially, with a rise of ₹770 per 10 grams across metro cities. In Bangalore, 22 carat gold was priced at ₹ 90,225, while in Chennai, it was ₹ 90,231. Delhi once again reported the highest rate at ₹ 90,383 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai recorded similar prices of ₹ 90,235 and ₹ 90,237 respectively, while Pune offered gold at ₹ 90,243 per 10 grams. This upward trend of rates indicates strong demand and possibly international factors influencing the gold market.

Gold prices rise amid tensions in Middle East

On the international front, gold prices rose on Thursday, bolstered by rising tensions in the Middle East and a weaker dollar. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $3,375.06 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 1.5% to $3,395. Rising geopolitical risks aided safe-haven assets, with President Donald Trump announcing on Wednesday that U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East due to heightened security risks amid rising tensions with Iran. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in May, driven by cheaper gasoline, though inflation could accelerate due to import tariffs.

(With Reuters Inputs)