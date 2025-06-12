Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Gold rates in India rise after two days of decline. Check citywise rates

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2025 01:37 PM IST

Gold rates today in India saw a rise of Rs. 840 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs. 770 for 22 carat gold.

Gold prices in India saw a sharp increase on the morning of June 12, Thursday, after two days of continuous decline. The price of 24-carat gold jumped to 98,583 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at 90,383 for the same quantity.

Gold price in international markets also rose amid the tensions in Middle East.(Representational Image)
Gold price in international markets also rose amid the tensions in Middle East.(Representational Image)

Citywise gold prices

City22K (per 10 grams)24K (per 10 grams)
DelhiRs. 90383Rs. 98583
MumbaiRs. 90237Rs. 98437
BengaluruRs. 90225Rs. 98425
ChennaiRs. 90231Rs. 98431

The price of 24 carat gold witnessed a significant rise of 840 per 10 grams across all major metropolitan cities. In Bangalore, the rate stood at 98,425, while Chennai followed closely at 98,431. Delhi recorded the highest price at 98,583 per 10 grams. Kolkata saw a similar increase with the rate touching 98,435, and Mumbai recorded 98,437. Pune was slightly higher at 98,443 per 10 grams.

The price of 22 carat gold also increased substantially, with a rise of 770 per 10 grams across metro cities. In Bangalore, 22 carat gold was priced at 90,225, while in Chennai, it was 90,231. Delhi once again reported the highest rate at 90,383 per 10 grams. Kolkata and Mumbai recorded similar prices of 90,235 and 90,237 respectively, while Pune offered gold at 90,243 per 10 grams. This upward trend of rates indicates strong demand and possibly international factors influencing the gold market.

Gold prices rise amid tensions in Middle East

On the international front, gold prices rose on Thursday, bolstered by rising tensions in the Middle East and a weaker dollar. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $3,375.06 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 1.5% to $3,395. Rising geopolitical risks aided safe-haven assets, with President Donald Trump announcing on Wednesday that U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East due to heightened security risks amid rising tensions with Iran. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in May, driven by cheaper gasoline, though inflation could accelerate due to import tariffs.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
