Gold, silver prices today: Check latest rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Gold and silver prices in India held steady on Tuesday, March 31, remaining unchanged from the previous day across major cities.
Gold and silver prices in India remained steady on Tuesday, March 31, with both metals showing no change from the previous day’s levels across major cities.
According to the latest figures, gold rates showed minor variations depending on location, with cities like Noida and Chennai reporting slightly higher prices compared to Delhi and Bangalore.
The rate for 24-carat gold stood at ₹145,748.
City-wise Gold Rates on March 31 (Tuesday)
|City
|24 K Gold
|22 K Gold
|Delhi
|₹145, 748
|₹133,505
|Bengaluru
|₹145, 748
|₹133, 505
|Mumbai
|₹145, 893
|₹145, 893
|Noida
|₹146, 622
|₹145,059
In Delhi and Bangalore, gold prices remained identical, while Mumbai recorded a marginal increase. Noida and Chennai saw comparatively higher rates for both 24K and 22K gold.
Silver prices hold steady
Silver prices in India remained unchanged on Tuesday, March 31, holding steady at ₹2,293.97 for 10 grams, the same level recorded a day earlier on March 30.
While the overall rate stayed stable, slight variations were observed in different locations, with Mumbai and Noida reporting marginally higher prices compared to Delhi and Bangalore.
City-wise silver rates on March 31 (per 10 gm)
|Silver
|10 gm
|Delhi
|₹2,293.97
|Bengaluru
|₹2,293.97
|Mumbai
|₹2,314.62
|Noida
|₹2,307.73
In Delhi and Bengaluru, silver prices remained identical. Mumbai recorded the highest rate among the listed cities, followed by Noida.
Overall, the unchanged pricing indicates stability in the silver market, with minor regional differences continuing to persist.
Global rates
Gold prices rose on Tuesday amid hopes of a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict. However, the metal remained on track for its worst monthly performance in over 17 years, as rising energy costs dampened expectations of a US interest rate cut this year, according to a report by Reuters.
Spot gold climbed 1.1% to $4,561.68 per ounce as of 0427 GMT, while US gold futures for April delivery advanced 0.7% to $4,590.
Meanwhile, a weaker dollar made commodities priced in the greenback more affordable for investors holding other currencies.
(With inputs from Reuters)