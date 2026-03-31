Gold, silver prices today: Check latest rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Gold and silver prices in India remained steady on Tuesday, March 31, with both metals showing no change from the previous day’s levels across major cities. Gold, silver prices on Tuesday: The rate for 24-carat gold stood at ₹145,748, while the price of silver remained at ₹2,293.97 for 10 grams. (Reuters) According to the latest figures, gold rates showed minor variations depending on location, with cities like Noida and Chennai reporting slightly higher prices compared to Delhi and Bangalore. The rate for 24-carat gold stood at ₹145,748. City-wise Gold Rates on March 31 (Tuesday)

City 24 K Gold 22 K Gold Delhi ₹ 145, 748 ₹ 133,505 Bengaluru ₹ 145, 748 ₹ 133, 505 Mumbai ₹ 145, 893 ₹ 145, 893 Noida ₹ 146, 622 ₹ 145,059

In Delhi and Bangalore, gold prices remained identical, while Mumbai recorded a marginal increase. Noida and Chennai saw comparatively higher rates for both 24K and 22K gold. Silver prices hold steady Silver prices in India remained unchanged on Tuesday, March 31, holding steady at ₹2,293.97 for 10 grams, the same level recorded a day earlier on March 30. While the overall rate stayed stable, slight variations were observed in different locations, with Mumbai and Noida reporting marginally higher prices compared to Delhi and Bangalore. City-wise silver rates on March 31 (per 10 gm)

Silver 10 gm Delhi ₹ 2,293.97 Bengaluru ₹ 2,293.97 Mumbai ₹ 2,314.62 Noida ₹ 2,307.73