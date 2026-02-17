Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold extend losses, dollar gathers strength in early trade
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: After easing geopolitical tensions in Iran and Russia, gold extended its losses on Tuesday. Spot silver fell 1.6% to $75.33 per ounce. Spot platinum shed 1.3% to $2,014.08 per ounce. The rupee weakened to 90.76 per dollar as of 10:15 am, down 0.1%.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: While gold, silver, platinum and palladium suffered losses on Tuesday, the US dollar index rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, Reuters reported. On Monday, silver prices declined by 2 per cent to ₹2.5 lakh per kilogram, while gold increased by ₹700 per 10 grams in the national capital....Read More
While the Rupee found a temporary respite earlier this February following the India-US trade deal, the graph suffered a blow as foreign portfolio flows remained choppy and companies lap up dollars to hedge liabilities.
The rupee rose by 1 paisa to 90.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, after a fall in prices in global crude oil.
According to forex traders, a stronger greenback and FII outflows capped gains in the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.72 against the US dollar before slipping to 90.73, up 1 paisa against its previous close.
On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 245.87 points to 83,031.28 in early trade while the Nifty was down 106.45 points to 25,576.30.
Government data released on Monday showed that wholesale price inflation extended upward momentum for the third straight month, at 1.81 per cent in January, driven by an uptick in prices of food, non-food articles, and manufactured items on a month-on-month basis, reported news agency PTI.
Gold, silver rate today live updates: Check opening bullion rates in Chennai today
Gold, silver rate today live updates: Here are the opening bullion rates for gold and silver in Chennai today:
1 Gm Gold 22 carat - ₹14320
1 Gm Gold 18 carat - ₹12250
1 Gm Silver - ₹265