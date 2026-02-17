Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold extend losses, dollar gathers strength in early trade

While the Rupee found a temporary respite earlier this February following the India-US trade deal, the graph suffered a blow as foreign portfolio flows remained choppy and companies lap up dollars to hedge liabilities.

The rupee rose by 1 paisa to 90.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, after a fall in prices in global crude oil.

According to forex traders, a stronger greenback and FII outflows capped gains in the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.72 against the US dollar before slipping to 90.73, up 1 paisa against its previous close.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 245.87 points to 83,031.28 in early trade while the Nifty was down 106.45 points to 25,576.30.

Government data released on Monday showed that wholesale price inflation extended upward momentum for the third straight month, at 1.81 per cent in January, driven by an uptick in prices of food, non-food articles, and manufactured items on a month-on-month basis, reported news agency PTI.