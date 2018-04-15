 Gold worth over Rs 42 lakh seized from air passengers in Kerala | india news | Hindustan Times
Gold worth over Rs 42 lakh seized from air passengers in Kerala

india Updated: Apr 15, 2018 13:38 IST
Gold worth over Rs 42 lakh was seized from three passengers who arrived at the international airports in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, from gulf nations.

The intelligence teams of Cochin and Thiruvananthapuram Airport Customs effected the seizure on Saturday, customs commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

The sleuths seized a total of 601.800 grams of gold valued at 17.42 lakh in two separate cases from two natives of Malappuram who came from Riyadh, he said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, customs officialsintercepted a passenger who arrived by an Emirates Flight andrecovered seven gold biscuits totally weighing 816.38 grams.

The seized items worth Rs 25.75 lakh were concealed in his trouser pocket and shoes, Kumar said.

The passenger has been arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962, he added.

