Home / India News / Gold worth over Rs 50 lakh seized at airport, 2 arrested

Sayed Abdul Faiz had concealed 545 gm of the yellow metal in his undergarments while Muhammed Afsar had concealed 582 gm of the gold in the pedal of a cycle he had brought with him as baggage, airport sources said.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Malappuram
There have been several instances of attempt to smuggle gold from Gulf countries by passengers coming on chartered flights and Vande Bharat Mission, as part of the Covid-19 triggered evacuation.
There have been several instances of attempt to smuggle gold from Gulf countries by passengers coming on chartered flights and Vande Bharat Mission, as part of the Covid-19 triggered evacuation. (Bloomberg)
         

Over Rs 50 lakh worth of gold has been seized from two passengers of a chartered flight at the Karipur airport, sources said on Monday.

The two had come by chartered flights from Dubai and were arrested by the Customs, the airport sources said.

