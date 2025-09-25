Golden Fort to 50,000 lamps: Durga Puja 2025 in CR Park, a slice of Kolkata in Delhi

For every ‘Probashi’ Bangali who’s missing Kolkata or never witnessed the magic of Durga Puja in the ‘City of Joy’, Delhi's CR Park comes closest to home. It's that time of the year when the familiar beat of dhaak begins to echo through the Delhi air and the bylanes of Chittaranjan Park transform into a vibrant slice of Bengal – a living, breathing replica of what it might feel like to be in Kolkata – the epicentre of Durga Puja, biggest festivals for Bengalis. L to R: Decoration at Durga Puja 2025 pandal at Cooperative Ground, Mela Ground and B Block of CR Park in Delhi(HT.com)

From the grand pandals of Mela Ground, B Block, Cooperative Ground and Navapalli to the traditional celebrations at the iconic Kali Bari, this South Delhi neighbourhood becomes a cultural nerve centre – a home away from home for thousands who gather in search of nostalgia, devotion, and adda amid Shiuli Phooler Gondho.

While Durga Puja pandals are set up across the national capital region cities of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Ghaziabad, Haryana's Faridabad and Gurugram, CR Park remains synonymous when it comes to Pujo in Delhi.

Durga Puja 2025 in CR Park | What's happening

This year, three of the biggest Durga Puja organisers of CR Park are observing their 50th year, promising grand pandals and cultural events, some of which will be led by prominent artists from West Bengal.

Cooperative Durga Puja: Located at a ground in Chittaranjan Park's K Block this Durga Puja is organised by the Cooperative Ground Durga Puja Samity and is marking its 50th year this time. With Jaisalmer's 12th-century Sonar Qila or the Golden Fort as its theme for this year's Durga Puja, the pandal is getting ready to welcome devotees to a world of Satyajit Ray's iconic movie on the fortress – ‘Sonar Kella’.

This year the theme is of Jaisalmer Fort… it is a limestone fort… the fort is also called Sonar Kella, meaning a fort of gold… it is based on Satyajit Ray's film, that was an epic," a Cooperative Ground Durga Puja Samity member told HT.com.

Cooperative Ground Durga Puja pandal is based Jaisalmer's Golden Fort or Sonar Qila this year(HT.com)

Events at the Cooperative Ground Durga Puja begin from September 25, with Bollywood singer Kunal Ganjawala opening the 50th year celebrations followed by performances by many other renowned artists till October 2 – Dashami or Dusshera.

Sumit Majumdar, president of the puja committee, told HT.com that the puja committee said the offers one of the best ‘bhog’ facilities, with special arrangements for senior citizens. He urged the public to be vigilant given the large footfall expected, adding that the puja committee is also has its own security in place as well as Delhi Police's support.

B Block Durga Puja: At a walking distance from the Cooperative ground is the B Block Durga Puja pandal which is also marking its golden jubilee year. This is this year is our 50th year So that is a golden jube for us.

So for Golden Je, what we have thought, what the entire process is going on over here is that mother earth, because the Earth is the real gold, so we have taken that theme. The Entire theme, the mother goddess and all, they are all made of mud… it is all mud colour," said Gaurav Bhattacharya of B Block Durga Puja committee. He added that this year the pandal will feature special Chandan Nagar lighting from West Bengal.

Pandal decoration using clay earthen lamps at B Block Durga Puja.(HT.com)

Besides that, Bhattacharya said they are also repeating the theme if their 25th year, ‘Navadurga’ — nine different forms of goddess Durga.

He said the pandal, which has been eco-friendly for the past several years, will be lit by 50,000 diyas (small clay lamps) this time.

Mela Ground Durga Puja: CR Park’s biggest pandal, Mela Ground, is also gearing up for its landmark 50th year of celebrations. It shares its roots with the Cooperative Ground and B Block Pujas – all three began as a single community celebration in Mela Ground itself in 1976 before evolving into independent pandals over time.

The theme of the Mela Ground Durga Puja this year is Mahishadal Rajbari – a a 16th century-paltial residence of West Bengal's East Medinipur that was founded by Janardhan Upadhya, a high ranked personnel in the emperor Akbar's army.

Durga Puja pandal in CR Park's Mela Ground this year(HT.com)

Navapalli Durga Puja: Located in the lanes of CR Park's Pocket 40, the Navapalli Durga Puja building its pandal to bring back the lost glory of Bengali weddings.

"Lot of things were used [in Bengali weddings]… those things are now lost… we are bring those back… whatever our forefathers used to do… Maa is also dressed like a bride, with a red Banarasi [saree] and a mukut… this is our theme, the lost glory of Bengali weddings," said Samaresh Bhadra, president of the Navapalli Puja Samiti, adding that the pandal is dedicated to Operation Sindoor.

Navapalli Durga Puja of CR Park, decorated with items linked to traditional Bengali wedding rituals(HT.com)

Kali Bari Durga Puja: While CR Park’s theme-based pandals draw massive crowds each year, the traditional celebration at the iconic Kali Mandir or Kali Bari remains a must-visit for devotees seeking an authentic and spiritual Puja experience in the heart of the Bengali locality.

The Chittaranjan Park Kali Mandir Society has already kickstarted Puja celebrations with cultural events taking place almost every evening.

The faces of the goddesses at most pandals will be unveiled on Panchami or Shashti — September 28 or September 29 – after Puja rituals. Entry to CR Park is restricted from Shashti evening onwards to manage the festive crowds. Only four-wheelers with residential passes issued to locals for Durga Puja are allowed inside. Pedestrian entry remains open, and public transport is permitted up to the periphery.

Other Durga Pujas of Delhi NCR

Besides the above, CR Park hosts more small Durga Puja pandals at D block, Pocket 52 and E block. Some other Durga Puja pandals of Delhi-NCR are:

Kashmere Gate Durga Puja, the oldest Durga Puja of Delhi which takes place on the grounds of the Bengali Boys Senior Secondary School

Minto Road Kali Bari Durga Puja

Durgostab GK2 (Block S)

GK2 M block Durga Puja

GK-1 Kalibari Puja (also known as Durga Bari Mandir).

Noida, Ghaziabad

Noida Sector 26 (Kali Bari)

Noida Sector 61 (Balaka Durgotsav)

Noida Sector 50 (Saptarshi Sangha Durga Puja)

Prantic Cultural Society Durga Puja, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

Bongotoru - Shipra Suncity, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

Of course, this list is far from exhaustive as Delhi-NCR is home to dozens of vibrant Durga Pujas, each with its own flavour, story, and devoted community. From intimate apartment complex celebrations to sprawling themed pandals, there’s far more happening across the city than this space can contain. But if you're looking to experience the spirit of Pujo away from Bengal, these are a few of the best places to check out.