‘I’m a much better sailor now’: Abhilash Tomy after achieving second place in gruelling global race

Champion sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd) on Saturday accomplished a rare feat that pushed the limits of his endurance with a second-place finish in the challenging solo, non-stop circumnavigation race, 2022 Golden Globe Race (GGR), after sailing in seas for 236 days. Champion sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy (retd).

“My mind is blank right now, but I am relieved. The race was a huge learning experience, and I am a much better sailor now,” Tomy told HT over phone from Les Sables-d’Olonne in France soon after completing the 30,000-mile race.

The GGR is the longest sporting event in the world and bars the use of modern technology.

Tomy is in good health but has lost more than 20kg during the eight months at sea.

“Health wise, I am fine. All problems disappear whenever I am at sea. However, my legs are unstable, and I can’t walk straight because of the amount of sailing I did,” he said. “I weighed 92kg when the race began, but I am now down to 70kg.”

Tomy had set off from Les Sables-d’Olonne on September 4, 2022, with 15 other competitors. Only two have thus far crossed the finish line at GGR at Les Sables-d’Olonne again. South Africa’s Kirsten Neuschäfer came first on Thursday. She is the first woman to win the race.

Tomy is the first Asian skipper to finish on the podium in any round the world race, and in any format. He took part in the race in a United Arab Emirates-flagged boat “Bayanat”.

Naval historian Commodore Srikant Kesnur (retd) described Tomy’s podium finish as “India’s greatest sporting achievement”.

“Apart from skills, there is a certain amount of luck involved in this race. Any freak thing can happen. I faced several challenges including weather and boat breakdowns,” Tomy said.

He took part in the 2018 edition of the race, and that attempt nearly proved fatal for him. He could not finish it because of an accident. He suffered a debilitating back injury on September 21, 2018, after rough seas and powerful winds in the southern Indian Ocean, one of the remotest spots on Earth, crippled his yacht, “SV Thuriya”.

Tomy was rescued 70 hours later. In the medical treatment that followed, titanium rods were inserted in his spine and five vertebrae were fused into one.

Before the accident, Tomy was in the third position among 11 international participants and had sailed more than 10,500 nautical miles since the race began on July 1, 2018. That was the 50th year of the race that commemorated Robin Knox-Johnston’s feat in 1968, with participants required to operate under the same conditions, even navigating using charts and the stars.

He had called GGR “unfinished business” after the first attempt.

Tomy passed through the same waters where he was stranded after the 2018 accident. His boat was then battered by a series of knockdowns. The rough seas and powerful winds pummeled his yacht, sending it into a 360-degree spin and dismasting it.

“My body was extremely stressed till I crossed the area where my boat was toppled by powerful winds and waves almost five years ago. There was a lot of tension in my jaw, my neck and thighs felt tight, and I had breathing issues. I felt a certain lightness in my body after crossing that area near Ile Amsterdam in southern Indian Ocean,” said Tomy.

After a dramatic rescue in 2018, he was taken to Ile Amsterdam, a 55-sq km island that is part of French territory, and treated at a small medical facility.

This time Tomy celebrated his birthday at sea. He turned 44 on February 5.

He encountered the worst weather two days after his birthday.

“There was a weather warning on my birthday. Pressure was dropping fast. I sent a message to the GGR organisers that I am having a ‘milli bar’ party and everyone is invited,” he said.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar sent Tomy a video message on Saturday, congratulating him. Tomy was in tears after seeing the message as Kumar was among his chief supporters when he took part in the race in 2018.

Tomy said he missed his wife and two sons terribly during the race.

“I look forward to having some fish curry and rice with my family after I return to Goa. I survived on tinned food, and I am really looking forward to some real food,” he said.

Tomy first announced that he would take part in GGR-22 at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019, where he also gave details of the harrowing moments that abruptly ended his participation in GGR-18.

There is nothing quite like the GGR that tests skill, resolve, endurance, fortitude, mental strength and physical stamina, said Kesnur.

“It’s a sport dominated by the West where no Indian or Asian has ever featured.

Tomy had achieved enough when he became the first Asian to do non-stop solo circumnavigation in 2013. But his quest for adventure and love for the oceans drew him to GGR 2018.

The accident, his heroic struggle and extent of physical injury could have traumatised anyone, but Abhilash is another breed altogether,” said Kesnur.

“His exploits during this race have been jaw dropping. The man was riding a bruised, battered boat from all the punishment it took at sea,” Kesnur said. “Where many other champion sailors gave up, Tomy’s DIY skills, his innovation and jugaad at sea helped him stay the course.”

Tomy became the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe on board his boat “Mhadei” — solo, non-stop and unassisted in 2013. He was awarded India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, Kirti Chakra, for the feat.

“As a naval historian, I can also say that he has given a fillip to the pursuit of ocean sailing. If only India took its gaze away from cricket and Bollywood, we will realise that Tomy would rank as one of our greatest heroes and sporting icons,” Kesnur added.

These eight months have been a blur, said Tomy’s wife, Urmimala Abhilash.

“I was extremely anxious from the time Abhilash left. And I think I’ve traversed this journey with him in spirit. At times exhilarating, at times nerve wrecking, at times heartbreaking. But journeys are like that. I know it would’ve deeply transformed Abhilash. I too feel deeply transformed by it,” she said.

“It was difficult to accept Abhilash’s decision to return to this race. But I am so glad he did. The last time he returned, I knew I would be able to heal and nurture him physically, but this time I know he has healed himself mentally by finishing this incredible, unforgiving race. He has aced it. This was one thing I couldn’t have done. I am incredibly proud of him. I’m happy he has closed his unfinished business himself. He remains the undisputed winner of the race. At least to me,” she added.

