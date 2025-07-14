Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Golden Temple receives bomb threat over email, security tightened

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 10:20 pm IST

Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed receiving a complaint about bomb threat and said the police will ensure security and crack the case.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday received a bomb threat, following which the Punjab Police launched an investigation.

Sikh devotees gather to pay respect on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 5, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)(AFP)
Sikh devotees gather to pay respect on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 5, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)(AFP)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), in its complaint, said that the committee received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple.

Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed receiving a complaint regarding the bomb threat on Golden Temple and said that the police will crack the case and ensure security.

"We received a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) authorities that they have received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple...We are taking the help of the state cybercrime and other agencies," the Police Commissioner told ANI.

“We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon. We are taking this case very seriously. We are ensuring foolproof security. There is no need to get panicked,” Commissioner Bhullar said, adding that the police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Bomb disposal squads, SGPC force and additional security forces have been deployed around the temple premises in Amritsar. 

The authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security.

Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police have appealed to the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Golden Temple receives bomb threat over email, security tightened
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On