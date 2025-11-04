'Goli ka jawab goley se': Amit Shah's scathing warning to Pak-backed terrorists from Bihar

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, asserting that if they attack India, they will face cannons for bullets. Union home minister Amit Shah waves to the crowd during the public rally organised for the Bihar assembly elections, in Madhubani. (AmitShah/X)

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar, the home minister also underlined that explosives manufactured in Bihar's proposed defence corridor will be used against these terrorists.

"Terrorists from Pakistan attacked our citizens in Pahalgam. They wiped off Sindoor from the foreheads of our mothers and sisters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi avenged it by launching Operation Sindoor within 20 days. The Indian Army neutralised the terrorists on Pakistani land," Shah said, according to PTI.

"The PM is setting up a Defence Corridor in Bihar. If Pakistan-sponsored terrorists repeat their mistake, 'goli ka jawab goley se diya jaega' (they will face cannons for bullets)." he added.

He also launched a scathing attack against the Congress, saying that, unlike previous regimes, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is committed to the nation's safety and security.

Shah also accused RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav of raising slogans in praise of gangster-turned-politician late Mohammad Shahabuddin, who the home minister added, unleashed terror in Siwan during the RJD’s 15-year rule in Bihar.

"Lalu and his party raise slogans like 'Shahabuddin amar rahe', dream of 'jungle raj' but Bihar people won't allow these," he said.

Shah appealed to voters in Bihar to press the EVM button featuring the BJP's symbol, the 'lotus', to avoid bringing back the 'jungle raj' that had caused destruction during the RJD's governance.

He criticised the RJD for filing a complaint with the Election Commission, which sought to halt the ₹10,000 benefit for 'Jeevika Didis'. He claimed that "three generations of Lalu won't be able to snatch funds transferred" to the self-help groups.