As BJP leaders meet in Varanasi, Akhilesh says right place to spend more time in last days

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said it was good that leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were spending more time in Varanasi given the fact the people live their final moments in the holy city for Hindus.

Stating that the days of the BJP’s rule in Uttar Pradesh were counted, the former chief minister said, “It's good. They (BJP leaders) should stay there for not only one, but two or three months. People spend their last moments in Varanasi only." Uttar Pradesh is set to see the next assembly election early next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Varanasi on a two-day visit- where he inaugurated the first phase of the mega Kashi Vishwanath corridor project. Besides chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his counterparts of other BJP-ruled states are in the city to take part in a CM's conclave.

Yadav also hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state with his oft-repeated claim that all recent inaugurations were launched when he was in power.

“The expressways are from SP's time. All of you know which government initiated the projects which the CM inaugurated in Etawah. The inaugurated jail and animal safaris are still not operational. The cricket stadium is in ruins, while electricity bills are high. They have discriminated against Etawah,” the SP chief was quoted as saying in Saifai.

“The BJP can lie in front of us, but not in front of God. We'll provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the relatives of farmers who lost their lives once the SP government is formed,” he added.

A day ago, Yadav said the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor project was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it. He said the BJP government has lined up a series of programmes to herald the start of the corridor only to deflect people's attention from the PM's “failure” to double the income of farmers.