Google celebrates Scottish writer Mary Somerville’s legacy with a doodle

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 05:53 IST

Google is celebrating the legacy of Scottish science writer Mary Somerville with a doodle. The first female member of the Royal Astronomical Society along with Caroline Herschel, Mary Somerville was a polymath.

One of Mary Somerville’s experimental physics papers was read by the Royal Society of London, the UK’s National Science Academy on this day in 1826.

She was also the author of the book The Connection of the Physical Sciences (1834). This became one of the best selling science books of the 19th century.