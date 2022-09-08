Google Doodle celebrates Assamese multi-talented composer, filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika

On the occasion of Assamese icon and Bharat Ratna late Bhupen Hazarika's 96th birthday on Thursday, Google has paid a tribute with an artistic Google Doodle. The Google Doodle shows the late Hazarika playing the harmonium, and the illustration has been created by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali, a statement issued by the company read.

Hazarika was a renowned poet, singer, composer and filmmaker, who was also one of the leading socio-cultural reformers from northeast India. The Google Doodle celebrates his work to popularise Assamese cinema and folk music.

Here are things to know about the late Bhupen Hazarika:

Born on September 8, 1926, Hazarika grew up being inspired by songs and folk takes about life along the Brahmaputra river. At a young age, his musical talent caught the attention of acclaimed Assamese lyricist Jyotiprasad Agarwala, and filmmaker Bishnu Prasad Rabha. They helped Hazarika record his first song, launching his musical career when he was only 10. By the time he turned 12, Hazarika was writing and recording songs for two films - Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi, and Biswo Bijoyi Naujawan, Google said. Over time, Hazarika composed several songs, having an inclination to narrate stories through his music. His compositions talked about happiness, grief, unity, courage, romance, determination and loneliness, among other emotions. Apart from being musically talented, Hazarika was an intellect as well. He graduated with a Master's degree in Political Science from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and then went on to earn a PhD in Mass Communication from Colombia University in 1952. Following the completion of his studies in the US, Hazarika returned to India to continue his musical career and making films that popularised Assamese culture both on a national as well as international levels. In a career spanning 60 years, Hazarika was honoured with numerous awards, including the National Award for best music direction in 1975, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987, Padma Shri in 1977, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1992, and Padma Bhushan in 2001, among others. He was posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan - India's second-highest civilian award - in 2012, and Bharat Ratna - highest civilian award - in 2019. Hazarika also served as the chairman and director of numerous boards and association, including the Indian government's National Film Development Corporation. Hazarika died from multi-organ failure on November 5, 2011, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. His funeral in Assam was attended by nearly half a million people.

10. “Happy birthday, Bhupen Hazarika! Your songs and films continue to command respect for Assam’s rich culture,” Google said.

