Home / India News / Google’s New Year’s Day doodle celebrates New Year’s resolutions

Google’s New Year’s Day doodle celebrates New Year’s resolutions

On New Year’s Eve, most users had seen Froggy with his bird friend staring at the fireworks illuminating the night sky on the onset of the new year.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 08:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Froggy is pondering about his New Year resolutions.
Froggy is pondering about his New Year resolutions. (Google Doodle)
         

Google’s New Year’s Day doodle shows Froggy looking into the city skyline as the first day of a new year and a new decade begins.

Froggy, the weather frog, is a Google character which appears on the Weather app in Android phones. The city horizon where Froggy is staring into has changed several times since New year’s eve as cities across the world welcomed the new year at different time zones.

On New Year’s Eve, most users had seen Froggy with his bird friend staring at the fireworks illuminating the night sky on the onset of the new year.

The Google doodle on New Year’s Day has Froggy thinking of the weather forecast in Google Search on mobile as well as pondering his new year’s resolutions.

Google had kicked off the festive season with the Happy Holidays Doodle series. On Christmas Eve, Google Doodle had animated candles on its homepage signalling the beginning of the holiday week followed by the Christmas Day doodle where a Santa Claus was seen sliding across a Christmas tree on his traditional reindeer sled inside a snowglobe.

Google wishing its users a happy new year also says, “Wherever you are today, whether or not the skies are clear, we hope at least your vision for the year will be 20/20!”

