Google takes down ‘Sikh Referendum’ app

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:47 IST

CHANDIGARH: Conceding Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s demand, Google has removed the secessionist, anti-India mobile application, “2020 Sikh Referendum,” from its Play Store with immediate effect.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the app was no longer available on Google Play Store for mobile phone users in India to download.

“Sikhs for Justice”, a group based abroad and banned by India, has been lobbying for Punjab’s secession through its “2020 Sikh Referendum” campaign.

The chief minister, who had also urged the central government to persuade Google on the matter, had asked the state police chief to coordinate with central security agencies to tackle the threat resulting from the launch of the app.

During an analysis of the application and the website in the Digital Investigation, Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC) Lab, it was found that the data of voters registered through the app was also linked and stored in the server of the website, created and handled by Sikhs For Justice

Based on these findings, the cyber crime centre of the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, moved to get the app removed from Google Play Store and the website blocked in India.

On November 8, a notice under Section 79 (3) B of the Information Technology Act was sent to the Google legal cell for the immediate removal of the app.

After approval from the additional chief secretary, home, a request was sent to the cyber law division, department of electronics and information and technology, Government of India, for blocking the application from Play Store and the website.

On November 9, inspector general, crime, Nageshwar Rao, and the state cyber-cum-DITAC Lab in-charge, raised the issue with the legal cell of Google India, which was convinced that the Google platform was abused for illegal and anti-national activities by Sikhs For Justice. This was followed by the decision to remove the app from Play Store.

Google refused to comment on the matter.