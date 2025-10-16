Google’s investment into Andhra ‘historic loss’ for Karnataka: JD(S)

Google’s announcement of a ₹1.33 lakh crore investment to build an Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure hub in Andhra Pradesh has sparked a political storm in Karnataka, with the Janata Dal (Secular) holding the Congress government responsible for what it called a “historic loss” to the state’s tech legacy. Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh responded to the comments, saying his government’s efficiency and preparedness helped secure the deal. (PTI)

The AI hub, to be set up in Visakhapatnam, will be Google’s largest investment in India and is expected to generate 30,000 jobs and an annual revenue of ₹10,000 crore. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to execute the project.

The JD(S) accused chief minister Siddaramaiah’s administration of neglecting Bengaluru’s infrastructure and business climate. “Since the Congress came to power, Bengaluru has been under an eclipse. Potholes, poor infrastructure, and the negligence of IT Minister Priyank Kharge have cost Karnataka a ₹1.3 lakh crore investment. It’s a massive blow to the state,” the party said in a statement.

The party further alleged that the Congress government had failed to protect Bengaluru’s image as India’s Silicon Valley. “Amidst issues like potholes, garbage, and basic infrastructure problems in the Garden City, this global mega-investment has gone to a neighboring state. Instead of creating a business-friendly environment, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar and ineffective IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge are to blame for the loss of the Google AI hub due to their government’s negligence,” the JD(S) said.

Criticising the government’s approach, JD(S) leaders argued that investor confidence had eroded under Congress rule. “Instead of fostering an industry-friendly environment, Bengaluru’s ministers are driving investors away. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s arrogance and IT Minister Priyank Kharge’s inaction have cost the state dearly,” the statement added.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh responded to the comments, saying his government’s efficiency and preparedness helped secure the deal. “If they’re inefficient, what can I do? Their own industrialists say infrastructure is bad, there are power cuts. They should first fix those problems,” he said.

Lokesh credited the success to Andhra Pradesh’s governance model, calling it a “double engine bullet train sarkar” capable of fast and transparent execution. “When states compete, India wins. I am not here for a Twitter war,” he added.

Following the announcement, the opposition in Karnataka has demanded that the Congress government release a white paper detailing why the project slipped away, calling the development a major setback to Bengaluru’s global tech standing.

IT minister Priyank Kharge was not available for a comment.