Gorakhpur woman says was not kidnapped, forced to convert
A 19-year-old woman has told police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur that she had gone to Karnataka on her own for a job days after her father lodged a First Information Report against a 22-year-old Muslim man for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change her religion, a police officer said.
The two were brought to Gorakhpur on Monday from Karnataka. “The woman told us that she went to Karnataka to meet the man on her own looking for a job. She denied allegations of kidnapping or forceful conversion by the man,” said additional police superintendent (Gorakhpur) Manoj Kumar Awasthi. He added she was being presented before a magistrate to record her statement on Tuesday even as her medical examination report was awaited.
Deputy inspector general (Gorakhpur) Jogendra Kumar said the father lodged a missing report on January 5 and fresh charges under Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion ordinance were added after the woman’s call records showed she was in touch with the Karnataka man for over a year. “The girl’s father alleged... [the man] concealed his religious identity to kidnap his daughter.”
Also read | Transfer pleas on ‘love jihad’ law to Supreme Court: UP govt tells Allahabad HC
In his complaint, the father said his daughter was in touch with the man on Facebook since November 2019. An Uttar Pradesh police team arrested the man from Bijapur in Karnataka last week.
Uttar Pradesh has criminalised religious conversion, including through interfaith marriages, amid criticism that the ordinance enacted for it in November was being used to target inter-faith couples. The ordinance was introduced after the Hindu right campaigned against interfaith marriages.
Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have also enacted anti-conversion laws and other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states such as Haryana, Karnataka, and Assam are planning similar legislation.
Critics allege the laws are being used against the Muslim minority and infantilise women.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest
- The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi has preferred to run away rather than answer questions: Javadekar
- The BJP leader said the Congress is not interested in resolving the issues pertaining to the farmers and Gandhi’s media address a day before the government and the farmers’ meet shows that the party does not want the talks to be successful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: MPs to undergo Covid-19 test; arrangements made for families, staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhino that strayed out of Kaziranga tranquilized, sent to Assam state zoo
- The rhino had moved out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on January 16 at Jakahalabandha area of Kaliabor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan seeks spot registration for beneficiaries due to glitches in CoWIN app
- The glitches in the CoWIN application have affected the vaccination drive in Rajasthan. The second day of the inoculation program saw 11,288 health workers of the 68.7% of targeted beneficiaries, which works out to 5 percentage points less than the first day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Meghalaya is Northeast’s best protected area
- Biotic interference in Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary has been significantly reduced, zonation has been done in terms of core and buffer zones and it has a duly notified eco-sensitive zone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate event to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apprehensions after AEFI cases may be reason of low vaccination turnout: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam parties asks EC to hold assembly polls around Bohag Bihu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox