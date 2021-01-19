Transfer pleas on ‘love jihad’ law to Supreme Court: UP govt tells Allahabad HC
The Uttar Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the pending writ petitions from the Allahabad high court to the top court on the state government’s contentious anti-religious conversion ordinance.
The state government made the disclosure before the high court on Monday during the hearing of a bunch of pleas against the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. It also asked the HC not to continue with the hearing of the cases.
India preps for fresh Chinese military activity in East Ladakh from March
- India does hope that the incoming Biden administration will stand by its commitments on China, South China Sea, Taiwan or Indo-Pacific at large but New Delhi is not dependent on the US for handling the PLA on land frontiers
