e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung to address mega rally in Siliguri on Sunday

Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung to address mega rally in Siliguri on Sunday

The rally has been planned to mark Bimal Gurung’s return to Bengal’s Darjeeling district after three and a half years.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:01 IST
Pamod Giri
Pamod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung is scheduled to address rally in Siliguri on Sunday.
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung is scheduled to address rally in Siliguri on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Followers of the Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha have planned a huge rally in Siliguri town on Sunday to mark Gurung’s return to Bengal’s Darjeeling district after three and a half years.

Gurung, who has been charged by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government under anti-terror law for the violence during the Gorkhaland stir in 2017, was in hiding all these years. He surfaced in Kolkata on October 21 and offered to support Mamata Banerjee in the assembly elections due in about five months.

In the last three Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Darjeeling seat with Gurung’s support. “The BJP did nothing to find a permanent political solution to the Gorkhaland issue. We are with Mamata Banerjee,” he said in Kolkata recently.

Sunday’s rally will be held at the Indira Gandhi Maidan in Siliguri.

Bishal Chettri, vice president of the party’s central committee said, “Gurung will reach Siliguri by train on Sunday morning and head for the venue. We are expecting a gathering of more than one lakh supporters.”

Anand Bhandari, lawyer of the GJM (Bimal Gurung faction), said Gurung can appear in public since the Supreme Court has ordered a stay on investigation in the cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Gurung will not immediately move to hills, leaders in the party said. He and his supporters will stay in Siliguri to avoid confrontation with the GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction,

Binoy Tamang met law and labour minister Moloy Ghatak on Thursday. Tamang is opposed to Gurung’s return to the hills. His close aide Anit Thapa is chairman of the board of administrators in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

tags
top news
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Realised I was playing the greatest of all time: Agassi on Federer
Realised I was playing the greatest of all time: Agassi on Federer
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In