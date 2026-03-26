Government approves free rail travel for Sena medal awardee

The government has extended free rail travel to a new category of gallantry award winners of the armed forces in recognition of their services to the country, officials aware of the development said on Thursday. The government has extended free rail travel to a new category of gallantry award winners of the armed forces in recognition of their services to the country. (Representative photo)

Military personnel awarded the Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry will now be entitled to free travel in First Class, 2nd AC and chair car on trains, the officials said. The facility includes lifelong free travel for dependents and a companion, as applicable. The rail concession applies only to those awarded these medals for gallantry, excluding personnel recognised for distinguished service.

Only the winners of the Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra (and their wartime equivalent medals) were previously authorised free rail travel, the officials said. The wartime equivalents of these medals are the Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra.

The Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal and Vayu Sena Medal come immediately after the Shaurya Chakra in the order of precedence for gallantry awards. The Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra are the country’s first, second and third-highest peacetime gallantry awards, respectively.

An official letter issued on March 16 states, “A case for grant of railway concessions to Sena/Nau Sena/Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) awardees to travel in trains of Indian Railways was taken up with the MoD. After prolonged deliberation, MoD has now issued a GSL (government sanction letter) for complimentary lifelong travel in….to the gallantry awardees, their dependents along with one companion.”

The Adjutant General’s branch, in consultation with the Controller General of Defence Accounts, is working out the modalities for availing this facility, and these will be notified soon, the letter added.