Government asks for mandatory warning message with online gaming ads

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 09:40 IST

The Union information and broadcasting ministry has asked TV channels to carry statutory warnings whenever they carry advertisements of online gaming or fantasy sports sites.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the ministry said that it has come to its notice that channels were showing ads of gaming sites but did not inform the viewers of the financial risks associated.

Online gaming is associated by many with gambling and following concerns, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released guidelines for issuing these ads, the ministry said.

According to the guidelines, which become effective from December 15, no person below 18 years of age should be shown playing such games for real money winnings.

Print ads have also been asked to display a disclaimer that playing these games may involve financial risk and can be addictive. The guidelines suggest that the disclaimer should not occupy less than 20% of the space of the print ad.

A similar method has been suggested for audio-visual and audio ads. The guidelines suggest that the disclaimer should come after the ad and should be in the same language. They also suggest that the audio be in a normal voice.

The guidelines also suggest that online gaming should not be depicted as an income opportunity or an alternate employment option. They also suggest that the people in the ad should not be depicted as more successful than others.