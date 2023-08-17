Complaint filed against students for ‘mocking’ visually impaired prof in Kerala

A government college council in Kerala filed a police complaint on Wednesday two days after a visually impaired professor was allegedly ridiculed by students in a video that got circulated on social media, officials said. An officer from the Ernakulam Central police station said they have received a complaint from the college authorities and take action after looking into it. (HT Archives)

“We have received a complaint from the college authorities this evening. We will look into it and take action accordingly,” said an officer from the Ernakulam Central police station.

The council of Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam has reportedly demanded action under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act against the students who appeared in a video allegedly demeaning the professor by using cell phones and entering the classroom without his permission. The short video, uploaded on social media, was recorded in the class of Priyesh CU, assistant professor of Political Science at Maharaja’s College.

On Tuesday, the council had suspended six students including Mohammed Fazil, unit vice-president of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress. The authorities have also formed a three-member commission to inquire into the matter and submit a report within a week.

“Further action will be taken as soon as the inquiry report is received. Strict measures will be taken to prevent repetition of such acts from the students,” the college statement said.

Fazil however said there was no intention to mock the professor and that the short video clip is being misinterpreted.

“I was not aware that this video was being shot. I came to the class quite late and I entered the room after seeking the professor’s permission. But as I entered, the professor had finished his module and stood up to leave. So the students laughed at my predicament and I smiled too. This is what happened. The video is being misinterpreted,” he told reporters.

Assistant professor Priyesh said that he was hurt by the acts of the students, but he forgives them. “Only those who are disabled can understand the problems of the disabled. No one can understand our life experiences. To take a one-hour class, I sit in front of the computer, listen to audio recordings and make notes for two hours. So naturally, such incidents will hurt us,” he told a local TV channel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishnu Varma Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment. ...view detail