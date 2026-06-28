Govt says fallen Op Sindoor soldiers were honoured in 2025, issues clarification: ‘Paid homage at earliest opportunity'

The government on Saturday clarified that the sacrifice of six military personnel who lost their lives during Operation Sindoor was formally acknowledged long before their names were recently inscribed on the National War Memorial in New Delhi. A visitor reads the names of six military personnel inscribed on the memorial wall at the National War Memorial in tribute to those who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor in 2025

In a clarification posted on X, the ministry said that reports claiming that the deaths of six soldiers during Operation Sindoor has been brought to public notice for the first time only recently were "incorrect" and stressed that the nation had paid tribute to the fallen soldiers “at the earliest opportunity”.

The ministry pointed out that during an official press conference on May 11, 2025, the then director general of military operations had paid homage to the personnels and "specifically acknowledged their sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor". It added that the soldiers' sacrifice had already been brought to public notice at that time.

Gallantry awards followed The ministry also said the soldiers received formal national recognition through gallantry awards announced later that year.

“These bravehearts were conferred with gallantry awards and this was published in the press release of August 14, 2025. This constituted a formal and national recognition of their valour and supreme sacrifice in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Defence Forces,” the defence ministry said.

According to the government, tributes were also carried on the Indian Army’s official social media platforms soon after their deaths.

“Simultaneously, the Indian Army’s official social media platforms carried tributes to these bravehearts without delay. The nation’s recognition of these heroes has continued thereafter,” the post added.