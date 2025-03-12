Government deploys robot to assist in tunnel rescue operation in Telangana

The state government on Tuesday deployed a robot to assist the rescue teams in tracing the remaining seven persons trapped under the debris in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. The robot is equipped with an AI-based camera system. (HT photo)

According to an official statement, on the 18th day of rescue operations, representatives from Hyderabad-based Anvi Robotics, Vijay and Akshay, entered the tunnel via a loco train on Tuesday morning, along with the robot, equipped with an AI-based camera system. The representatives also set up a communication system at the nearby office to facilitate coordination.

Robotic assistance is being utilised to ensure that no human casualties occur during the rescue operations, the statement said.

“Additionally, necessary rescue equipment and safety harnesses were provided, and two human remains detection dogs (HRDDs), also known as cadaver dogs, were once again sent to the accident site for further investigation,” it said.

Along with Anvi Robotics team, as many as 110 rescue personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Collieries, South Central Railways, Rat Miners and a few other agencies went inside the tunnel in the morning on Tuesday to intensify the efforts to trace those still trapped under the debris.

Special chief secretary (disaster management) Arvind Kumar and Nagar Kurnool district collector Badavath Santosh conducted a review meeting on Tuesday at the SLBC tunnel office with senior officials regarding the ongoing rescue operations.

The statement stated that the officials extensively deliberated on the procedures to be followed in rescue operations, the use of robotics and mechanical equipment, the process of debris removal, and safety measures. They also provided necessary directives to expedite the rescue operations.

While the rescue teams could unearth the body of one of the eight persons trapped under the debris in the front portion of the tunnel boring machine on Sunday night, cadaver dogs on Monday identified two more possible locations of the bodies about 16 metres away from machine.

“Excavation is currently underway at these sites. However, Singareni miners have noted that the area is delicate. As the tunnel water is being drained, the remaining debris has hardened like concrete, making excavation difficult,” an official explained to the special chief secretary.

In order to prevent soil collapses onto the rescue teams, logs have been brought in to provide structural support during the excavation process. Approximately 15 feet of soil needs to be excavated at the three locations identified by the cadaver dogs, officials said.