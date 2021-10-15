Government is determined to demolish the terror ecosystem: Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has described the targeted killings of civilians, mainly from the minority communities in the Valley (Kashmiri pandits, Sikhs, Dogras) by terrorists in the Valley as an attempt by subversive forces in the neighbourhood to create fear and destabilise peace.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, he said the government is determined to demolish the terror ecosystem, and that security forces have been given full freedom to carry out anti-terror operations and have intensified their crackdown against terror groups.

Edited excerpts:

What do you think is the reason for this sudden revival of targeted killings in the Valley and the increase in terror activities?

I don’t think there has been an increase, but yes, some unfortunate incidents have occurred in the past few days. These are selective and targeted killings. It is evident that this is an attempt to change the narrative and give out the impression that all is not well in J&K, which is absolutely incorrect. The situation in the Valley had begun to normalise. In July, we had over 1 million tourists, in August the number went up to 1.128 million, and in September over 1.28 million came to the UT. There was an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

Since a government portal (for reclaiming properties of minorities that were sold under duress or illegally occupied) has been launched, about 6,000 complaints have already been filed in a month and about 2,500 cases resolved.

I feel subversive forces outside India were perturbed and changed their policy with an aim to destabilise the peace and developmental agenda. First, they targeted political workers and security forces, and then they decided to focus on the soft targets in the Valley so as to send out a message to the world.

There are a few other reasons that can be attributed to these killings too. Virendra Paswan from Bihar had nothing to do with politics. He had come from a faraway place to earn his livelihood. I feel that since a large volume of investments… between ₹25,000-26,000 crore is coming into the Valley, these forces outside of India and their stooges here, were trying to send out a message that ‘we will not allow an outsider to even set up a stall and earn ₹100 a day’.

As for ML Bindroo (the pharmacist who was killed), people say that even if someone called at midnight for medicines, he would help them. What is the purpose behind killing such a popular person?

It is an attempt to create fear, but the government is determined to demolish the terror ecosystem and fully committed to take all the steps that are required to do so.

What steps have been taken in the wake of these killings? In the last 5-7 days a number of anti-terror operations have taken place on the ground. Efforts are underway to uproot and eradicate the ecosystem of terrorism in the valley-- those who hold guns and even those who offer them safe haven.

Some security analysts and experts link these targeted killings to developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Do you agree with this assessment?

Our information suggests this is the handiwork of forces in the neighbourhood who have been running terror networks and for long trying to create unrest in J&K. However, there are certain elements in the Valley who work on their instructions and such people will not be spared . We are making sure that law enforcement agencies take appropriate actions. Those aiding and abetting terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for the killing of innocent people.

It is alleged that the government and the security forces were warned of the possibility of such attacks and therefore, this is a security lapse.

It is difficult to offer security to individuals in such a set-up. I don’t agree that this was a security failure. There are certain elements who want to change the discourse by making it a law-and-order issue, which it isn’t.

The discourse in this country should be about the poor man (Paswan) who had travelled over a 1,000km to earn his livelihood and was killed. We should be condemning the killings of the entrepreneur (Bindroo) who used to supply medicines even at midnight, and the woman (Satinder Kour) who taught children and looked after an orphan by spending ₹14,000 from her own salary. I feel there should be widespread condemnation of these killings in Kashmir and in the rest of the county too.

As LG, I take responsibility for these killings; the onus of protecting life and property rests on us. It is our responsibility to create a strong and agile security grid in such a way that everyone feels safe and there is no atmosphere of fear; and we promise to do so.

The targeted killings have compelled some Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley to migrate again. They complain they don’t have secure living quarters and were forced to rejoin work after the killings.

Strong measures are being taken to ensure the security and safety of minority communities in the Valley. I have had detailed discussions with the DGP and the IGP, Kashmir Division; they have been asked to remain alert so that all minorities, whether they are Pandits or Sikhs, feel safe and such events don’t recur. I also want to tell the community that we are responsible for their security, and they should not fall for the conspiracy [to create fear].

What were the takeaways from your meetings with the Union home minister and the National Security Adviser? We want to assure the people that we have taken all the steps to strengthen the security grid. All (government) agencies are also supporting us in this. I also want to assure the people that we have given full freedom to the security forces, and they have intensified operations to crush terror.