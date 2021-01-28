Government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh arrested for alleged conversion bid
- The accused allegedly tried to lure a group of villagers by offering them ₹10,000 each if they converted to Christianity.
A government school teacher was arrested on Thursday under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 for allegedly luring and coercing a group of villagers to convert to Christianity in Balaghat district, 431 km east of Bhopal, police said
The teacher was identified as Chhatar Singh Katre, a resident of Lalbarra tehsil of the district.
Balaghat's superintendent of police, (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said, “Three villagers of Balaghat district lodged a complaint that Katre organized a prayer meeting at his home on Wednesday and invited 35 people from nearby villages. In the meeting, Katre lured the participants by saying that if they adopt Christianity, they will get ₹10,000 each. If they refuse to do so, God will be unhappy and something bad will happen to them.”
Police arrested Katre under section 3 and 5 of MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020. He was produced in a court which sent him to judicial remand, said inspector Raghunath Khatarkar who is an investigating officer.
Earlier on Tuesday, 11 people had been booked in Indore under the Ordinance for forcing a woman for conversion.
This is the fourth case registered under the new ordinance in Madhya Pradesh.
- On Wednesday, the new US administration began its formal contacts with India’s top leadership as secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reached out to their counterparts Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval to discuss defence cooperation and the Indo-Pacific region.
- Banerjee’s move was described as significant by party leaders since she has branded the BJP’s central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minster Amit Shah, both of whom hail from Gujarat, as “outsiders”.
- Covid vaccine vials are kept at a certain temperature and they get wasted if the temperature goes below the prescribed level.
- It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AI's societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.
- In a judgment last month, the Delhi High Court said that Amazon appeared to have indirectly obtained control of Future Retail's Big Bazaar without the government’s approval.
- The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
