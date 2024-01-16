Govt takes steps to address passenger woes during fog-delayed flights

New Delhi: Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that apart from the new SOPs (standard operating procedures) introduced on Monday, the government has taken six additional steps to mitigate passenger inconvenience during fog- induced flight disruptions. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

In a post on X, Scindia said, “In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the 6 metro airports.”

He also said that the government will monitor the implementation of all the directives, SOPs and civil aviation regulations (CARs) and ensure that they are reported to relevant authorities.

“‘War Rooms’ will be set up by airports and airline operators at the six Metro Airports to address any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediacy,” Scindia said. He said that the government will ensure availability of sufficient Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff “round-the-clock”.

This comes after over 600 flights were delayed and 100 cancelled as dense fog shrouded the Capital, with visibility at times dropping to zero metres, a condition in which even specialist low-visibility instruments are unable to maintain operations.

This led the government to implement SOPs for airlines to mitigate the trouble caused to the passengers.

On Tuesday, Scindia also assured that the operationalisation of runway 10/28 as CAT III at the Delhi airport after re-carpeting will also be undertaken.

Runway29L, the airport’s third runway, was facing some navigational issues due to a crane stationed on the flight path, which was said to be affecting flight operations. The issue has been sorted, airport officials said.