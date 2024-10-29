Karnataka govt to recall Waqf land notices sent to farmers

State law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil announced on Monday that the alleged notices sent to farmers of Vijayapura district would be retracted, days after the farmers had alleged that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. It needs to be inquired into as to why the mistake happened and then it will be decided (on further action), said HK Patil (PTI)

The district’s deputy commissioner has launched an inquiry into what Patil described as an “error”, assuring that the government has no plans to reassign farmers’ land to the Waqf Board and promising corrective action if any mistakes were made.

“Taking note of the mistake that has happened, the notices that were issued will be withdrawn. It needs to be inquired into as to why the mistake happened and then it will be decided (on action against those responsible),” Patil told reporters. He further said that a few days were required to carry out the withdrawal process.

The issue came to light when farmers in Honvada village, Vijayapura, alleged that they had received a notice from the tehsildar on October 4, indicating that 1,500 acres of their ancestral land were being marked for reassignment to the Waqf board. Patil said that the deputy commissioner will investigate the circumstances surrounding this error, including whether any individuals were at fault, as well as the necessary corrections to restore ownership.

The controversy had taken a political turn when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accused the Congress-led state government of a targeted agenda.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka legislative assembly, R Ashoka, demanded chief minister Siddaramaiah to clarify the government’s stance, raising concerns over what he described as efforts to seize land from vulnerable farmers. Ashoka alleged that the government and Waqf Board were attempting to target lands of poor farmers under the guise of Waqf registration.

Ashoka said: “The Congress government should disclose how many notices were issued to temples and religious places in Vijayapura district as they are also claimed to be Waqf board properties.” He further alleged a growing wave of restrictions on the Hindu community and accused the government of appeasement politics, citing instances like limitations on Hindu rituals and security concerns.

He also claimed that last month, Karnataka Waqf minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had directed officials during a visit to Vijayapura to earmark specific lands as Waqf properties, hinting that these actions represented an encroachment agenda. Criticising Minister Zameer Ahmed, Ashoka likened him to a “modern-day Tipu Sultan,” alleging that the minister’s moves align with ambitions to expand his influence.

Ashoka said that the administration’s actions were creating division and insecurity among the Hindu community.

The BJP leader’s accusations extended to a broader critique of Congress’ policies, stating that central government reforms intended to amend the Wakf Act but they were being rejected by Karnataka’s Waqf Board. Ashoka added that the central government’s joint parliamentary committee had sought data from all Waqf boards, yet Karnataka’s board was uncooperative, claiming autonomous status.