Government will release proof of air strikes at JeM camp at right time: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister of state for urban development Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said the government would release at the right time evidence about air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Balakot deep inside Pakistan .

Puri said defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had already made this position clear and it was the right way to go about it. The minister was speaking to reporters at the circuit house in Kanpur.

He said evidence, however, had started emerging from Pakistan where relatives of Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar were admitting that the Indian Air Force struck their training bases.

But political leaders like Digvijaya Singh (Congress) and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were asking for evidence of air strikes, he said.

Taking a dig at Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Puri said, “He was playing pappi-jhappi politics in Pakistan when the Kartarpur corridor was opened.”

“I had advised him to be extra cautious,” he said.

Meanwhile in Varanasi, BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao said the air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror camps in Pakistan indicated that India would not hesitate in crossing its boundaries to ensure action against terrorists and their activities in neighbouring countries.

“There was a notion that India would not cross its border to ensure action against terrorists. But India dumped this notion into the dustbin and the IAF carried out air strikes on terror camps going on in the heart of Pakistan,” Rao said while addressing students at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU).

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 10:33 IST